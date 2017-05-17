UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Pride.

U of M Pride 2017

May 17, 2017 — 

The University of Manitoba is proud to be a Gold Level sponsor of the 30th Annual Pride Winnipeg Festival and Parade – a multi-day celebration with many events for all segments of the city’s diverse community. This year’s Pride Winnipeg theme is Resurgence – Taking Back Space.

To celebrate the university’s own diversity, there are a number of events planned for the U of M community throughout Pride, starting with a Drag Show on May 19 and wrapping up with the Pride Parade on June 4 (click here to sign up to walk in the Parade with U of M).

All events are free and everyone is welcome.

FRIDAY, MAY 19
Drag Show
Brodie Atrium (Bannatyne) | 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Join us for a kick off to Pride 2017 with entertainers from the Like That program at Sunshine House.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Out in Healthcare Panel
Presented by the LGBTTQI* Interest Group
Theatre B, Basic Medical Sciences Building (Bannatyne) | 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Panelists will discuss their experiences of being LGBTTQI* and working in healthcare.

FRIDAY, MAY 26
Taking Space: LGBTTQ* Students at the University of Manitoba
Presented by Archives & Special Collections
330 Elizabeth Dafoe Library (Fort Garry) | Mondays – Fridays, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., starting May 26

This exhibit, part three of The Legacy of Alexander Kennedy Isbister series of displays celebrating U of M’s 140th anniversary, will look back at the history of activism and the contribution of LGBTTQI* students and allies to U of M’s history.

MONDAY, MAY 29
Flag-Raising
Brodie Atrium (Bannatyne) | 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

The official flag-raising ceremony will include remarks by members of the U of M LGBTTQI* community. A Pride flag will also be raised on Fort Garry campus and both flags will fly for the duration of Pride.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
U of M Outlaws and MBA SOGIC Wine and Cheese Reception
Pitblado Law, 25th floor, 360 Main Street | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

This reception will celebrate the achievements and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender lawyers and activists in promoting equality and human rights.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1
Zumba Dance Party for All
Active Living Centre (Fort Garry) | 12:05 p.m. – 12:50 p.m.

All bodies and genders will be celebrated at this Zumba dance party. No experience necessary! Gender inclusive spaces to change are available.

LGBTTQI* Reception
Across the Board, 211 Bannatyne Ave., Unit 105 | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

LGBTTQI* students, staff, faculty, alumni and allies are invited to network and mingle at this casual event. Light refreshments will be provided and attendees may play board games for $6. Please RSVP to Chelsea [dot] Jalloh [at] umanitoba [dot] ca.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2
Zumba Dance Party for All
Joe Doupe Recreation Centre (Bannaytne) | 12:05 p.m. – 1 p.m.

All bodies and genders will be celebrated at this Zumba dance party. No experience necessary! Gender inclusive spaces to change are available.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3
Festival at the Forks
The Forks | 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

U of M will have a booth set up at the Festival at the Forks with an interactive display and photo booth. Come out and get your free U of M Pride swag!

SUNDAY, JUNE 4
Parade
Legislative Building | 11 a.m.

All U of M faculty, staff, students, alumni, friends and family members (including children and pets) are invited to walk in the Pride parade under the U of M banner. Members of the LGBTTQI* community and allies are welcome to participate. Please click here to sign up to walk with us.

Festival at the Forks
The Forks | 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

U of M will have a booth set up at the Festival at the Forks with an interactive display and photo booth. Come out and get your free U of M Pride swag!

Stay up to date on events, share your photos and join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram with #umqueer.

UM Today Staff

