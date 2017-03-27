Trending: For the week of March 27 – April 1
March 27, 2017 —
Welcome to ‘Trending’, where each week we share a few things to watch for on social media.
Here’s what we’re talking about this week:
- Last week was Indigenous Awareness Week on campus and we explored the theme of Identity. Thanks for sharing your photos and tagging them #umanitoba and #umindigenous. We we especially love this #umanitoba-tagged shot of Elder Mae Louise speaking passionately.
- Campus is melting and it’s the final week to enter the March Student Instagram Photo Contest! Show us your #umspringsigns.
- Ready for late night cram session? This Thursday, March 30th is the Long Night Against Procrastination in the Dafoe Library. Follow along at #LNAP.
- Read about our 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients, get tickets to the May 2nd event here and check out #UMDAA2017 for more.
- Did you know we are celebrating 140 years as a University and 150 years as a country? Learn more at #UM140 and #Canada150.
As always, join us and the rest of our community talking about the U of M by following #umanitoba on Twitter and Instagram.