Thank You Vancouver!

March 5, 2017 —

Thank you to the Vancouver area alumni who joined us on March 2, 2017 at the The Fairmont Hotel. The event welcomed over 100 alumni from the Faculty of Architecture and Faculty of Engineering and was held prior to a larger University of Manitoba event held the very same evening. Guests included 1950 B.Arch alumnus Doris Walford and 1950 B.Sc.(E.E.) William Tivy, to more recent graduates who were able to network and meet other UofM alumni working in the Vancouver area.

Thank you to all who took time to join us and help make the event a success.