Talking trash

February 6, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba, in collaboration with PragmaTech Ltd., is conducting a university-wide waste audit and compost feasibility study intended to review all aspects of the university’s waste stream, including organics.

The Office of Sustainability initiated the project, following a successful bid for a Waste Reduction and Pollution Prevention (WRAPP) Fund grant from the province of Manitoba. The project has two parts: an audit will provide baseline information on campus waste that will help inform institutional decision making around waste management, and a feasibility study will look at the options for organic waste management and composting at the U of M.

The university currently sends an estimated 1,630 tonnes of waste to the landfill each year, representing 3,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. It’s estimated that organic waste is a third of this total and represents the largest component of the university’s waste stream that can be readily targeted for waste reduction.

The U of M’s Sustainability Strategy 2016 – 2018 highlights research into organic waste management solutions and reducing our waste output to landfill as priority actions.

The waste audit and compost feasibility study are integral in moving these actions forward. The Sustainability Strategy also commits to a five-year target of five per cent reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions from 2014 levels.

The audit covers a 48-hour sample, including every building on the Fort Garry and Bannatyne campuses, and sorts both garbage waste and recycling. Roughly 10 tonnes of garbage and five tonnes of recycling will be sorted with a final report to be issued in spring 2017.

The Office of Sustainability will be hosting two education sessions regarding the audit process. The second session will also include a presentation from the Nutrition Education and Community Outreach student group and will provide an opportunity to collaborate and develop ideas about a food waste reduction campaign on campus.

The sessions will occur Wednesday, Feb. 8 from noon to 1 p.m. in room 061 Apotex Centre at Bannatyne Campus and Thursday, Feb. 9 from 1 to 2:15 p.m. in room 217 University Centre (GSA lounge) at Fort Garry Campus.

For more information about the waste audit, or to schedule a visit of the waste audit site, please contact Evan [dot] Allan [at] umanitoba [dot] ca at the Office of Sustainability.