Spring Convocation 2017 at the University Of Manitoba

June 2, 2017 —

At its 2017 Spring Convocation, the University of Manitoba will confer degrees, diplomas and certificates on 2,863 graduates.

During Convocation, honorary degrees are awarded for distinguished achievement. Candidates for honorary degrees are nominated by members of the University and the public.

The 138th annual Spring Convocation of the University of Manitoba has nine sessions this year, including six at the Fort Garry Campus, on June 6, 7, and 8, 2017. The School of Agriculture held its Agriculture Diploma convocation on May 5, 2017 and the Medicine convocation was held at the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences on May 18, 2017. There will be a session on June 12, 2017 at Université de Saint-Boniface.

Upcoming:

Investors Group Athletic Centre (IGAC):

Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 9:30 a.m.

Faculty of Graduate Studies

School of Art

Faculty of Education

Marcel A. Desautels Faculty of Music

Faculty of Social Work

Extended Education

HONORARY DEGREE: Tomson Highway, CM, BMus(Western), DFA(Carleton),

DCanL(Thornloe), DLitt(Brandon), (Western), (Laurentian), (Lakehead), HonPhD(Winnipeg) (Montreal)(Toronto), DHL(Windsor)

Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 3:00 p.m.

Faculty of Graduate Studies

Faculty of Arts

HONORARY DEGREE: Sandra Pitblado, BA(Toronto), LLD

Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 9:30 a.m.

Faculty of Graduate Studies

Faculty of Architecture

Faculty of Engineering

Clayton H. Riddell Faculty of Environment, Earth, and Resources

HONORARY DEGREE: Gerry V. Price, BSc(ME), MSc(Manitoba), PhD(Lehigh)

Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 3:00 p.m.

Faculty of Graduate Studies

Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Management/I. H. Asper School of Business

HONORARY DEGREE: J. Derek Riley, CM, BComm, CA(Manitoba)

Thursday, June 8, 2017, 9:30 a.m.

Faculty of Graduate Studies

Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences

Faculty of Science

HONORARY DEGREE: Jennifer Judith Jones, OM, MSM, BA, LLB(Manitoba)

Thursday, June 8, 2017, 3:00 p.m.

Faculty of Graduate Studies

Rady Faculty of Health Sciences

College of Dentistry

School of Dental Hygiene

Max Rady College of Medicine

College of Nursing

College of Pharmacy

College of Rehabilitation Sciences

HONORARY DEGREE: Thomas Denton, OM, BA(Acadia), LLB(Dalhousie)

Université de Saint-Boniface:

Monday, June 12, 2017, 2:00 p.m.

Université de Saint-Boniface

HONORARY DEGREE: The Honourable Maria Emma Chaput, Certificat en gérontologie (Manitoba), Certificat en administration (Saskatoon), Certificat en gestion culturelle (Banff)

Each session of Convocation will be streamed online. Follow #umanitoba2017 on Twitter and Instagram and visit our #umanitoba2017 Storify page to see more.