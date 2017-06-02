Spring Convocation 2017 at the University Of Manitoba
At its 2017 Spring Convocation, the University of Manitoba will confer degrees, diplomas and certificates on 2,863 graduates.
During Convocation, honorary degrees are awarded for distinguished achievement. Candidates for honorary degrees are nominated by members of the University and the public.
The 138th annual Spring Convocation of the University of Manitoba has nine sessions this year, including six at the Fort Garry Campus, on June 6, 7, and 8, 2017. The School of Agriculture held its Agriculture Diploma convocation on May 5, 2017 and the Medicine convocation was held at the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences on May 18, 2017. There will be a session on June 12, 2017 at Université de Saint-Boniface.
Upcoming:
Investors Group Athletic Centre (IGAC):
Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 9:30 a.m.
Faculty of Graduate Studies
School of Art
Faculty of Education
Marcel A. Desautels Faculty of Music
Faculty of Social Work
Extended Education
HONORARY DEGREE: Tomson Highway, CM, BMus(Western), DFA(Carleton),
DCanL(Thornloe), DLitt(Brandon), (Western), (Laurentian), (Lakehead), HonPhD(Winnipeg) (Montreal)(Toronto), DHL(Windsor)
Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 3:00 p.m.
Faculty of Graduate Studies
Faculty of Arts
HONORARY DEGREE: Sandra Pitblado, BA(Toronto), LLD
Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 9:30 a.m.
Faculty of Graduate Studies
Faculty of Architecture
Faculty of Engineering
Clayton H. Riddell Faculty of Environment, Earth, and Resources
HONORARY DEGREE: Gerry V. Price, BSc(ME), MSc(Manitoba), PhD(Lehigh)
Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 3:00 p.m.
Faculty of Graduate Studies
Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management
Faculty of Law
Faculty of Management/I. H. Asper School of Business
HONORARY DEGREE: J. Derek Riley, CM, BComm, CA(Manitoba)
Thursday, June 8, 2017, 9:30 a.m.
Faculty of Graduate Studies
Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences
Faculty of Science
HONORARY DEGREE: Jennifer Judith Jones, OM, MSM, BA, LLB(Manitoba)
Thursday, June 8, 2017, 3:00 p.m.
Faculty of Graduate Studies
Rady Faculty of Health Sciences
College of Dentistry
School of Dental Hygiene
Max Rady College of Medicine
College of Nursing
College of Pharmacy
College of Rehabilitation Sciences
HONORARY DEGREE: Thomas Denton, OM, BA(Acadia), LLB(Dalhousie)
Université de Saint-Boniface:
Monday, June 12, 2017, 2:00 p.m.
Université de Saint-Boniface
HONORARY DEGREE: The Honourable Maria Emma Chaput, Certificat en gérontologie (Manitoba), Certificat en administration (Saskatoon), Certificat en gestion culturelle (Banff)
Each session of Convocation will be streamed online. Follow #umanitoba2017 on Twitter and Instagram and visit our #umanitoba2017 Storify page to see more.