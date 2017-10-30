Showcasing research discoveries from students

October 30, 2017 —

From entertainment robots to traditional medicinal plants in Ghana with anti-cancer properties to determining the age and sex of ancient potters, this year’s Undergraduate Research Poster Competition examined a diverse group of topics.

More than 100 U of M undergraduate students had the opportunity to practice their presentation skills at the annual competition, in its thirteenth year. The format provides a unique opportunity for students to present their research, in one that focuses on the discoveries these students are making.

Judges assess each project based on official judging criteria determining winners for cash prizes in five different categories: social sciences/humanities; health sciences, natural sciences; creative works and applied sciences.

The 2017 Undergraduate Research Poster Competition winners were named in the following categories:

Applied Sciences

1st – Kyle Morris (Computer Science)

Project: Robot Magic: A Robust Interactive Entertainment Robot

Research Supervisor: Dr. John Anderson

2nd – Wolfgang Klassen (Physics)

Project: Development of a Proton Detector and Detector Testing System

Research Supervisor: Dr. Russell Mammei and Dr. Michael Gericke

3rd – Kristen Hill (Agriculture and Food Science)

Project: Effect of Growing Location on Protein Quality and Amino Acid Composition of Pulses, Soybeans, and Cereals

Research Supervisor: Dr. James House

Creative Works

2nd – Yelani Peiris (English)

Project : The Medium is the Message

Research Supervisor: Dr. Alison Calder

Health Sciences

1st – Michaela Palmer (Microbiology/Biological Sciences)

Project: Evaluating RBX1 as a Chromosome Instability Gene in Colorectal and Ovarian Cancers

Research Supervisor: Dr. Krik McManus and Dr. Mark Nachtigal

2nd – Meriam Salih (Biochemistry and Genetics)

Project: Traditional Medicinal Plants from Ghana show Anti-Cancer Properties

Research Supervisor: Dr. Mark Nachtigall and Dr. Gilbert Arthur

3rd – Gabrielle Fontaine (Physics)

Project: Lung Tumour Motion Tracking With Linear Accelerator Gantry Rotation

Research Supervisor: Dr. Stephen Pistorius

Natural Sciences

1st – Hera Casidsid (Psychology)

Project: Friend or Foe: Do pinyon jays adjust their behavior according to social context?

Research Supervisor: Dr. Debbie Kelly

2nd – Laura Barber (Biological Sciences)

Project: Biosynthesis of kavalactone backbones by polyketide synthase activity in Piper methysticum (G. Forst, family Piperaceae)

Research Supervisor: Dr. Jake Stout

3rd – Austin MacMaster (Physics and Astronomy)

Project: Strange Asymmetries in the Relativistic City

Research Supervisor: Dr. Samar Safi-Harb

Social Sciences and Humanities

1st – Leanna Fehr (Environment, Earth, & Resources)

Project: Mapping and Evaluating Grasslands on the Manitoba Escarpment

Research Supervisor: Dr. Jill Oakes

2nd – Austin McWhirter (Economics)

Project: Optimal Public Policy for Government-Operated Gambling

Research Supervisor: Dr. Irwin Lipnowski

3rd – Tyler Kempe (Psychology)

Project: Cognitive Boosters Facilitate the Efficacy of a Motivation-Enhancing Treatment in a Two Semester Online College Course

Research Supervisor: Dr. Raymond Perry