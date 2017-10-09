Recreation Services hosts NIRSA Canadian Regional Conference in November

October 19, 2017 —

Recreation Services and the University of Manitoba are pleased to host the NIRSA Canadian Region Conference from November 2-4, 2017. Over 100 Intercollegiate recreation and fitness professionals, students and industry leaders will come together to exchange ideas and learn new and exciting trends in the recreation and fitness industry.

This annual conference draws recreational professionals and student leaders from post-secondary institutions from across Canada and the Northern United States. Those who attend this conference are engaged and passionate about various areas of campus life: student leadership, development, and personnel management; wellness and fitness programs; intramural sports; sport clubs; recreation facility operations; outdoor recreation; informal recreation; and aquatic programs.

In 2004, Hugh Hoyles, and his colleagues at the University of Alberta and Grant MacEwan College, initiated a Western Canadian Campus Recreation Conference. By the end of this highly successful conference, it was decided by those in attendance that an annual gathering would be a worthwhile and valuable venture to continue.

For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website at Canada.NIRSA.net.