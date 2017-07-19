President Barnard congratulates Arlen Dumas, newly elected Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs

July 20, 2017 —

On behalf of the University of Manitoba community, Dr. David Barnard, President and Vice-Chancellor congratulates Arlen Dumas, newly elected Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC).

“Congratulations to Arlen Dumas on his election as Grand Chief,” said Dr. David Barnard, President and Vice-Chancellor at the University of Manitoba. “The University of Manitoba is proud to work with the AMC on our shared commitment to advance Indigenous Achievement. I look forward to what we can accomplish together.”

“I also want to say thank you and miigwetch to outgoing Grand Chief Derek Nepinak for his years of leadership and for his support of strategic projects,” said Barnard.

The University of Manitoba’s role in reconciliation; its connections with Indigenous students, partners, and communities; and its commitment to Indigenous achievement are central to the kind of future the University seeks to create.

The University of Manitoba made an historic statement in October 2011, when Dr. Barnard became the first university president to offer an Apology to the TRC and Indigenous Peoples . The University of Manitoba is now the permanent host of a National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) , which houses the statements, documents and other materials gathered by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada during its five-year mandate.

“On behalf of the NCTR team, congratulations to Grand Chief Arlen Dumas on his election to the AMC office. We look forward to discussing moving the path of reconciliation forward in Manitoba,” said Ry Moran, Director of the NCTR. “Dumas will be a strong voice to lead the dialogue between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples to establish new and rewarding relationships as we continue the work on reconciliation in this country.”

The University of Manitoba has 2,400 self-declared First Nations, Métis and Inuit students, one of the largest Indigenous student populations in the country. Creating Pathways to Indigenous Achievement is one of the five pillars of the University of Manitoba’s Strategic Plan, with a commitment to advancing Indigenous research and scholarship.