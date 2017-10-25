Photo Gallery: Evening of Excellence 2017 Instagram Takeover

October 25, 2017 —

On October 24, more than 1500 high achieving high school students, their parents and friends were welcomed at the University of Manitoba’s Evening of Excellence. This annual open house offers future students and their families the chance to learn more about the U of M’s academic programming, ask questions about the application process and scholarship opportunities and get an inside look at the U of M community and student life on campus. This year’s event included mini tours of Pembina Hall residence and info sessions on scholarships and awards and how to prepare for university.

Student recruitment officer, Lyndsay Lambert, took over the U of M Instagram account during Evening of Excellence to give an inside look at the event. In case you missed it, you can check out her images and the information she provided below.