Mother’s Day open house at the Active Living Centre

May 9, 2017 —

Recreation Services has something special in store to celebrate Mother’s Day.

On Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, Recreation Services welcomes all mothers to use the Active Living Centre and all fitness and recreation facilities at the Fort Garry campus for free. Mothers who are currently members can bring any guest free of charge.

To register, simply bring a valid piece of photo I.D. and check-in at the customer service desk in the Active Living Centre.

Happy Mother’s Day!