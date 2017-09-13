Monumental hatred and the historical resistance to white supremacy, a discussion on “Trumpism”
University of Manitoba history professor David Churchill will lead a panel discussion on Sept. 14 exploring “Trumpism”.
Hosted by the department of history, the panel will discuss the ways that racist, right-wing activists, US fascists, and the KKK use history and public memory to evoke hatred and the ways that people have challenged, and continue to challenge, these racist myths. The event is free and open to all.
What: “Trumpism”: Monumental Hatred and the Historical Resistance to White Supremacy
When: Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, 2:30-4 p.m.
Where: 307 Tier Building, 173 Dafoe Rd., Fort Garry campus
Panel participants:
David Churchill, Department of History
Roisin Cossar, Department of History
Sarah Elvins, Department of History
Serenity Joo, Department of English, Film, & Theatre
Dana Medora, Department of English, Film, & Theatre