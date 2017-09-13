Monumental hatred and the historical resistance to white supremacy, a discussion on “Trumpism”

September 13, 2017 —

University of Manitoba history professor David Churchill will lead a panel discussion on Sept. 14 exploring “Trumpism”.

Hosted by the department of history, the panel will discuss the ways that racist, right-wing activists, US fascists, and the KKK use history and public memory to evoke hatred and the ways that people have challenged, and continue to challenge, these racist myths. The event is free and open to all.

What: “Trumpism”: Monumental Hatred and the Historical Resistance to White Supremacy

When: Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, 2:30-4 p.m.

Where: 307 Tier Building, 173 Dafoe Rd., Fort Garry campus

Panel participants:

David Churchill, Department of History

Roisin Cossar, Department of History

Sarah Elvins, Department of History

Serenity Joo, Department of English, Film, & Theatre

Dana Medora, Department of English, Film, & Theatre