Learn about potential career opportunities in aging

March 28, 2017 —

The Centre on Aging will be hosting Careers in Aging Week #CIAW April 3–7, 2017. CIAW unites universities and colleges across the world by promoting the wide-ranging career opportunities in aging and aging research.

By 2031, it is projected that the 65 to 74 year olds will account for nearly 11 per cent of Manitoba’s population. And by 2036, the number of Manitobans aged 75 to 84 is projected to near 125,000. Career opportunities abound in many aging related fields such as: nutrition counselling, elder law, wellness coach, art therapy, intergenerational childcare, architecture, audiologist and the list goes on.

The Centre on Aging also hosts Students Targeting Aging Research (STAR), a group that provides students whose interest is in aging related topics with an opportunity to actively engage and connect with one another, discuss shared interests, network with peers, learn about current issues in gerontology from researchers and practitioners in aging, and stay up-to-date on aging related topics using an interdisciplinary perspective.

One such student is Applied Health Sciences PhD candidate Scott Kehler (kinesiology and recreation management) who is conducting research on physical activity in adults who are frail.

University of Manitoba students are invited to take part in learning about potential career opportunities in aging. This year, representatives from senior serving organizations across Winnipeg will be on campus to talk about how their organizations assist seniors.

The week will end with a networking event. Prizes will be available and light refreshments will be served.

If you would like to attend, RSVP by March 30, 2017 to Rachel [dot] Ines [at] umanitoba [dot] ca or phone: 204-474-9854.

Information sessions

Centre on Aging staff, staff and volunteers from senior serving organizations will be around campus to talk about potential career opportunities with students.

Monday, April 3, 2017

Brodie Atrium (by elevators) | Bannatyne Campus

11:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Brodie Atrium (by elevators) | Bannatyne Campus 11:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017

First floor, University Centre | Fort Garry Campus

11:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

First floor, University Centre | Fort Garry Campus 11:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2017

First floor, Fletcher Argue Building | Fort Garry Campus

11:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Student/researcher networking event

Friday, April 7, 2017

108 Cross Commons Room, St. John’s College | Fort Garry Campus

3:00 p.m.–4:30 p.m.