Leaders of tomorrow

March 24, 2017 —

The Leader of Tomorrow and Indigenous Leader of Tomorrow scholarship programs highlight exceptional high school graduates who combine outstanding leadership potential, academic giftedness and continuing community involvement.

This year’s recipients have been chosen, each receiving a financial award valued at $16,000, allocated over four years of study.

Director of Financial Aid & Awards Jane Lastra said the nine recipients of the two scholarships show far-reaching abilities. The three Indigenous Leader of Tomorrow scholarship recipients are Riley Chartrand, Jessie McGregor and Sydney Puhach. The six Leader of Tomorrow scholarship recipients are James Atkinson, Katherine Burley, Marika Dewar-Norosky, Justin Lin, Grace Ma and Josh Mathews.

“Scholarships such as these open many doors to the future for our students,” says Lastra. “With the Leader of Tomorrow and Indigenous Leader of Tomorrow Scholarships, the university is demonstrating its faith and support in our younger generations to carry on traditions such as leadership, strength, service, and innovation. The scholarships not only provide students with financial awards, which help to reduce possible barriers to their post-secondary success, but also the opportunity to personally grow as young leaders.”

Jesse McGregor is from Misipawastik Cree Nation and is one of the Indigenous Leader of Tomorrow scholarship recipients. The 17-year-old has always wanted to work in healthcare and throughout high school. With the help of teachers and mentors along the way, he focused on programs and opportunities to get there.

“Knowing that I may be able to save someone’s life one day is what motivates me to succeed and continue down this path,” says McGregor. “Saving one life can save a family, and that means everything to me.”

McGregor also says the award helps to show the significance of being a leader in his First Nation community.

“I find that it is important for Indigenous youth to have role models to look up to and this scholarship allowed me to do that. It encourages the young minds of tomorrow to always follow their dreams. Anything is possible if you put your mind to it.”

He says after hearing that he received the scholarship he was ecstatic and grateful and that the award represents so much more than money.

“This was way more than a financial benefit. It was a message of motivation to continue on my forever dream of becoming a health care professional,” says McGregor.

Marika Dewar-Norosky is a recipient of the Leader of Tomorrow scholarship. The 17-year-old is going into Biosystems engineering and says she’s made a conscious effort to begin her career planning even before starting university. She’s excited about her academic path and about the career exposure her classes will bring.

“I feel as though biosytems engineering was made for me,” says Dewar-Norosky who lives on a small farm near Newdale, Manitoba. “It’s a combination of all of the subjects I have enjoyed in high school, and areas that have gained my interest, with possible careers that align with my passions. I have always had a love for the environment, agriculture. and medical aid. This degree opens so many doors for me to go into bettering the world in any of these areas.”

Dewar-Norosky says this award is a recognition of her hard work and a reminder to continue being a positive leader as she moves forward.

“This award will really help me with the financial drain of university but equally helpful it introduces me to a community of young leaders,” says Dewar-Norosky. “Coming from a rural community where you know almost everyone to a city like Winnipeg can be challenging, but the award has already introduced me to a wonderful community at the U of M.”