Integrating Indigenous ways of knowing, being and doing

A visionary who unites Indigenous ways of knowing, being and doing with university policies and culture, Dr. Lynn Lavallée has been named the first Vice-Provost (Indigenous Engagement), effective September 1, 2017 to August 31, 2022. Through this key leadership position she will advance the University of Manitoba’s commitment to Indigenous achievement as outlined in the strategic plan.

Dr. Lavallée is an Anishinaabe woman registered with the Métis Nation of Ontario who comes to the U of M from Ryerson University in Toronto. Dr. Lavallée served as associate director in Ryerson’s School of Social Work and led the equity, diversity and inclusion initiative. She was instrumental in establishing Ryerson’s Aboriginal Education Council and was appointed Chair of the Provost’s Aboriginal Advisory Council to advance Indigenous perspectives at Ryerson. Dr. Lavallée also served as Chair of their Research Ethics Board and is an expert in Indigenous research methods.

In addition to her role as Vice-Provost (Indigenous Engagement) Dr. Lavallée will also hold an appointment as Associate Professor in the Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management. Her research and teaching interests include Indigenous health, cultural, sport and recreation programs, Indigenous epistemology and Indigenous research methods.