Innovation Drive partial closure Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14

July 7, 2017 —

Heavy rain has caused some issues with excavation on both sides of Innovation Drive, where the Smartpark Innovation Hub building is being constructed.

Remediation work started on July 7 and has required closure of the north lane of Innovation Drive from Research Road up to the vehicle entrance on 137 Innovation Drive.

Starting on Monday, July 10, both lanes will be temporarily closed. The expected duration of remediation work is until Friday July 14.

The City of Winnipeg, fire department and Winnipeg Transit have been contacted, as the temporary closure will affect bus routes 51 & 78.

Below is a map showing the location of closure.