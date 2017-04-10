In the Name of Confucius: Film screening and panel discussion

April 10, 2017 —

The U of M’s Asian Studies Centre and Faculty of Social Work are co-hosting a film screening and discussion that explores why China spends billions of dollars to set up over 500 Confucius Institutes around the world.

In the Name of Confucius explores the growing global controversies surrounding this initiative, which critics argue put academic integrity, human rights, and even national security at stake.



What: Screening and discussion of In the Name of Confucius

When: Tuesday, April 18. Screening – 1:15-2:10 p.m.; Discussion – 2:10-3 p.m.

Where: Room 237, University College, Fort Garry campus

Speakers: Professor Terry Russell, Asian Studies Centre, U of M, and Ms. Doris Liu, director and producer of the film



