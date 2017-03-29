I’m exploring new ways to help people

March 29, 2017 —

Mikayla Preete has a desire to help others and has made that her mission as a student at the University of Manitoba.

From her role as a residence advisor, helping new students transition to university life, to working with the Healthy U Peer Health Mentorship Program, Mikayla is an active member of the university community.

“After meeting so many students in residence with such diverse backgrounds and stories, I knew I wanted to work towards supporting the student community and all the remarkable people in it. I enjoy anything that involves making students’ educational journeys more positive,” says Mikayla. “A university experience where students feel that their wellbeing is constantly supported is a vision I have, and I have found many ways to work towards this at the U of M.”

Her academic pursuits are also focused on helping others.

The fourth-year Arts student studies cognitive psychology – the science of how the brain works – and wants to improve user experiences and human interaction with technology, such as smartphone apps and websites. Mikayla admits that working in human-computer interaction isn’t traditionally seen as a helping profession but she’s able to help people in a way that speaks directly to her knowledge and skill.

With her first degree nearly under wraps, she already has plans for a second.

“I’d like to get another degree – in computer science – to marry my interests in psychology and technology with user experience and human interaction,” she says.

“I have truly embraced the adventure that is university,” Mikayla says. “I feel that I have had some amazing adventures through each of these avenues, and have really made the most of my time at university,”

“I can make a difference.”