Get involved in Pride 2017

May 9, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba will be participating in the 30th annual Pride Winnipeg Parade on Sunday, June 4, 2017 as a Gold Level sponsor. This year’s Pride Winnipeg theme is Resurgence – Taking Back Space. We are looking for faculty, staff, students, alumni, friends and family members to walk with us and help us celebrate. You do not need to identify as a member of the LGBTTQI* community to participate – everyone is welcome!

Registrants will:

· Walk in the parade for free – including U of M groups, associations and societies

· Receive a free t-shirt (first served for the first 250 volunteers)

· Be provided with U of M Pride swag to pass out during the parade

· Help carry our U of M Pride flag

· Meet other members of the U of M community

RSVP Today!

For more information on U of M Pride 2017 events and how to get involved, visit umanitoba.ca/umqueer, or contact UMQueer at umqueer [at] umanitoba [dot] ca.