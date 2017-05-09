UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Pride Parade 2016.

Get involved in Pride 2017

May 9, 2017 — 

The University of Manitoba will be participating in the 30th annual Pride Winnipeg Parade on Sunday, June 4, 2017 as a Gold Level sponsor.  This year’s Pride Winnipeg theme is Resurgence – Taking Back Space.  We are looking for faculty, staff, students, alumni, friends and family members to walk with us and help us celebrate.  You do not need to identify as a member of the LGBTTQI* community to participate – everyone is welcome!

Registrants will:

·       Walk in the parade for free – including U of M groups, associations and societies

·       Receive a free t-shirt (first served for the first 250 volunteers)

·       Be provided with U of M Pride swag to pass out during the parade

·       Help carry our U of M Pride flag

·       Meet other members of the U of M community

RSVP Today! 

For more information on U of M Pride 2017 events and how to get involved, visit umanitoba.ca/umqueer, or contact UMQueer at umqueer [at] umanitoba [dot] ca.

UM Today Staff

