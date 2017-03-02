March 2, 2017 —

Congratulations to Abby Scalletta (Civil Engineering student) and Andre Marchildon (Mechanical Engineering student) on being selected this year’s recipients of the Friends of Engineering Co-op/IIP Student of the Year Award.

The selection committee, made up of Robyn Koropatnick of Teshmont – Chris Parker of WinPak – Doug Ruth, Associate Dean of Engineering – Dan Nenadov of Accutech, and Amber Skrabek, Executive Director of Friends, were very impressed with all 8 finalists selected by the Co-op/IIP office out of all the nominees submitted this year. Once the committee narrowed it down to the top two deserving students, they discovered the scoring and comments on the two students were virtually identical. A meeting was called in an effort to break the tie, but the committee felt strongly that both these students deserved to win, and the board of the Friends of Engineering (Manitoba) Inc., agreed.

Both students received a certificate, and $2,000 each from the Friends of Engineering at their AGM & Dinner held February 28th at the Norwood Hotel.