Food sensory study taste tests foods with lentils and peas

March 24, 2017 —

A Food Sensory Research Project in the Department of Human Nutritional Sciences requires volunteers to taste foods that include lentils and peas. The only criterion is that participants are not allergic to any food products. Details are outlined in the information-package which includes a recruitment letter, consent form and questionnaire. Attendance at one session (about 30 minutes long) is required. Dates and times available to sign up for the single session are

On a Tuesday March 28 at 11:30, 12:30 or 1:30

On a Wednesday March 29 at 11:30, 12:30 or 1:30

On a Thursday March 30 at 11:30, 12:30 or 1:30

The study will be held in the Weston Sensory Centre, Fourth Floor Human Ecology Building with an honorarium provided. To sign up and for more information contact Donna at donna [dot] ryland [at] umanitoba [dot] ca Tel: 204-474-8071.

This study has been approved by the Joint-faculty Research Ethics Board. Any concerns or complaints can be directed to the Human Ethics Coordinator 204-474-7122 or humanethics [at] umanitoba [dot] ca.