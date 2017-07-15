Food chemist honoured by his peers

July 11, 2017 —

Rotimi Aluko, professor in the Department of Food and Human Nutritional Sciences, has been named a Fellow of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT). IFT is an international, non-profit scientific society of professionals engaged in food science, food technology, and related areas in academia, government and industry, with more than 17,000 members from more than 95 countries.

According to the Institute’s website, “the IFT Fellow designation is an honor bestowed upon an IFT member by their peers, recognizing exemplary achievement in the science of food profession. In a given year, no more than 0.3 percent of the professional membership is eligible, and even fewer than that will earn this honor. The nomination of a Fellow should include evidence for exemplary accomplishments in the areas of scholarly advancement, service to the food science and technology profession, inspiration of others to excel in the food science and technology field, primary responsibility for the success of a new food product, and improvement of the human condition via food science and technology.”

Only eight individuals were presented with the IFT Fellow designation at this year’s ceremony, and Rotimi was the only Canadian honoured. His citation reads: