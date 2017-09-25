Fall Convocation 2017 to honour an internationally respected poet, an acclaimed Manitoba novelist, an Indigenous storyteller, and a Canadian Senator

September 25, 2017 —

Three sessions of the 50th Annual Fall Convocation at the University of Manitoba will be held on: Tuesday, October 17, Wednesday, October 18, and Thursday, October 19, 2017. Each session will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the Investors Group Athletic Centre.

During 2017 Fall Convocation, honorary degrees for distinguished achievement will be awarded to:

Micheal O’Siadhail

One of Ireland’s most prolific and widely read contemporary poets, who inspires his readers to explore the human experience in profound and imaginative ways. The University of Manitoba is proud to award him an Honorary Doctor of Letters (honoris causa) on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at 3:30 p.m.

Miriam Toews

One of Manitoba’s most original and brave voices, whose novels explore topics society generally prefers to ignore, such as mental illness and suicide. The University of Manitoba is proud to honour her with an Honorary Doctor of Letters (honoris causa) on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at 3:30 p.m.

Elder Louis Peninshish (Bird)

A master storyteller who has dedicated his life to gathering, recording and learning by heart the stories of his Omushkego Cree people, in order to preserve his community’s wisdom and traditions for future generations. The University of Manitoba is proud to honour him with an Honorary Doctor of Letters (honoris causa), on Thursday, October 19, 2017, at 3:30 p.m.

The Honourable Douglas D. Everett

An influential entrepreneur and politician who created one of Canada’s largest independent gas retailers and, as a member of Canada’s Senate, led the nation in important conversations on wage and price control, the inflation rate and our unemployment system. The University of Manitoba is proud to honour him with an Honorary Doctor of Laws (honoris causa), on Thursday, October 19, 2017, at 3:30 p.m.

In addition to the honorary degrees, the Graduate Students’ Association Teaching Award will be presented to Dr. Shawn Clark, who brings water resource engineering to life for his students, whether in the classroom teaching hydrodynamics with creativity, or in the field exploring the mysteries of riverbank erosion. The University will present him with this award on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at 3:30 p.m.

Follow the events

Each ceremony will be webcast.

Follow the hashtag #umanitoba2017