CBC: Three years down, one to go: Brian Bowman enters home stretch of his first mayoral term

October 24, 2017 —

As CBC reports:

Should Brian Bowman desire a second term as Winnipeg’s mayor, he has history on his side….

Bowman’s record to date may be overshadowed by his ability to deliver on the abundance of promises he made in 2014, says Royce Koop, an associate professor of political studies at the University of Manitoba.

“Mr. Bowman was a first-time candidate. He was a fresh face. People didn’t expect for him to win until later on in the campaign, so there was every incentive for him to make lots of promises,” said Koop, noting veteran politicians are less likely to make many promises.

“Has he done things? Absolutely. And it may be enough for voters to say ‘Yeah, he actually met his promise.’ Some voters are going to remember those very lofty promises and some of the things he hasn’t delivered on and are going to judge him on that basis.”