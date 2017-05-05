CBC: More layoffs in Winnipeg: 60 people to lose jobs as Price Chopper closes

May 5, 2017 —

As CBC reports:

Sean MacDonald, a business strategy instructor at the University of Manitoba’s Asper School of Business, said the layoffs do not necessarily indicate the province’s economy is suffering.

“Most of the layoffs are part of, to some degree, just an evolutionary change in the way in which work is done,” MacDonald said.

He suggests Investors Group and Great-West Life can do more work with fewer people because of advancements in technology and automation.

In the case of Price Chopper, he said smaller, independent grocers simply can’t compete with the big chains who receive big cost savings because of the amount of product they move.

While job losses will certainly have a devastating impact for individuals, MacDonald said it will likely have little bearing on the unemployment rate.

“I think this is part of just what comes and goes,” he said. ​”For the people involved, it’s really difficult … people need to be versatile enough and willing to get new skills in order to adapt to new workforce realities.”