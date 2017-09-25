Campus wide gas shutdown notification

September 25, 2017 —

Physical Plant will be conducting a campus wide gas shutdown on Thursday, Oct. 5, 5 a.m – 10 a.m. to tie in a new gas line to campus grid.

There are no classes that day due to the Fall break Oct. 5 and 6; buildings are still accessible.

Provided below are the buildings affected by the shutdown and services that will not be available during this time.

Building Services Affected Agriculture Shed Heating Allen Building Labs Laboratory Gas turrets Animal Science Labs Laboratory Gas turrets Armes Building Labs Laboratory Gas turrets Biological Science Building Laboratory Gas turrets Buller Building Labs Laboratory Gas turrets Butler Hut Heating Ceramics Heating Chancellor’s Hall Heating Dafoe Trailers Heating Dairy Science Laboratory Gas turrets Duff Roblin Building Incinerators Elizabeth Dafoe Rooms141 – 149 Heating Engineering Buildings 1, 2 & 3 Laboratory Gas turrets Human ecology Stoves Mary Speechly Residence Dryers Music Annex Heating Pan Am Stadium Domestic Hot Water Parker Building Labs Laboratory Gas turrets Pembina Hall Kitchen All gas appliances Pembina Residence Domestic hot water and dryers Sculptures Heating/Kilns TK Cheung Heating University Centre Campo – All gas appliances Degrees – All gas appliances 2nd Floor Kitchen – All gas appliances University College Residence Dryers Wallace Building Laboratory Gas turrets

Physical Plant apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates your patience during this time to allow complete upgrades to our campus.