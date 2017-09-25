Campus wide gas shutdown notification
September 25, 2017 —
Physical Plant will be conducting a campus wide gas shutdown on Thursday, Oct. 5, 5 a.m – 10 a.m. to tie in a new gas line to campus grid.
There are no classes that day due to the Fall break Oct. 5 and 6; buildings are still accessible.
Provided below are the buildings affected by the shutdown and services that will not be available during this time.
|Building
|Services Affected
|Agriculture Shed
|Heating
|Allen Building Labs
|Laboratory Gas turrets
|Animal Science Labs
|Laboratory Gas turrets
|Armes Building Labs
|Laboratory Gas turrets
|Biological Science Building
|Laboratory Gas turrets
|Buller Building Labs
|Laboratory Gas turrets
|Butler Hut
|Heating
|Ceramics
|Heating
|Chancellor’s Hall
|Heating
|Dafoe Trailers
|Heating
|Dairy Science
|Laboratory Gas turrets
|Duff Roblin Building
|Incinerators
|Elizabeth Dafoe Rooms141 – 149
|Heating
|Engineering Buildings 1, 2 & 3
|Laboratory Gas turrets
|Human ecology
|Stoves
|Mary Speechly Residence
|Dryers
|Music Annex
|Heating
|Pan Am Stadium
|Domestic Hot Water
|Parker Building Labs
|Laboratory Gas turrets
|Pembina Hall Kitchen
|All gas appliances
|Pembina Residence
|Domestic hot water and dryers
|Sculptures
|Heating/Kilns
|TK Cheung
|Heating
|University Centre
|Campo – All gas appliances
|Degrees – All gas appliances
|2nd Floor Kitchen – All gas appliances
|University College Residence
|Dryers
|Wallace Building
|Laboratory Gas turrets
Physical Plant apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates your patience during this time to allow complete upgrades to our campus.