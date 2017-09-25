UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Campus wide gas shutdown notification

September 25, 2017 — 

Physical Plant will be conducting a campus wide gas shutdown on Thursday, Oct. 5, 5 a.m  – 10 a.m. to tie in a new gas line to campus grid.

There are no classes that day due to the Fall break Oct. 5 and 6; buildings are still accessible.

Provided below are the buildings affected by the shutdown and services that will not be available during this time.

Building Services Affected
Agriculture Shed Heating
Allen Building Labs Laboratory Gas turrets
Animal Science Labs Laboratory Gas turrets
Armes Building Labs Laboratory Gas turrets
Biological Science Building Laboratory Gas turrets
Buller Building Labs Laboratory Gas turrets
Butler Hut Heating
Ceramics Heating
Chancellor’s Hall Heating
Dafoe Trailers Heating
Dairy Science Laboratory Gas turrets
Duff Roblin Building Incinerators
Elizabeth Dafoe Rooms141 – 149 Heating
Engineering Buildings 1, 2 & 3 Laboratory Gas turrets
Human ecology Stoves
Mary Speechly Residence Dryers
Music Annex Heating
Pan Am Stadium Domestic Hot Water
Parker Building Labs Laboratory Gas turrets
Pembina Hall Kitchen All gas appliances
Pembina Residence Domestic hot water and dryers
Sculptures Heating/Kilns
TK Cheung Heating
University Centre Campo – All gas appliances
  Degrees – All gas appliances
  2nd Floor Kitchen – All gas appliances
University College Residence Dryers
Wallace Building Laboratory Gas turrets

Physical Plant apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates your patience during this time to allow complete upgrades to our campus.

 

 

