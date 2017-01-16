Asper launches new Master of Finance program

January 16, 2017 —

The Asper School of Business has launched a new Master of Finance degree program for students seeking a professional career in the financial services sector.

“I am very excited to introduce this new graduate program,” says Michael Benarroch, Dean and CPA Manitoba Chair in Business Leadership, Asper School of Business. “It fits precisely with the economic priorities of Manitoba and meets a pressing need within the province and the country.”

The intensive one-year program, which opens to students beginning Fall 2017, emphasizes ethics-based, academic training designed to prepare students to write all three levels of exams needed to obtain a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. The CFA designation is one of the most respected and globally recognized credentials in the financial services industry.

“The CFA Institute sets professional and ethical standards for financial services professionals worldwide,” says Gady Jacoby, Associate Dean and Bryce Douglas Professor in Finance, Asper School of Business. “We mapped over 70 per cent of the CFA Program Candidate Body of Knowledge into our Master of Finance program, in addition to the full adoption of the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct.”

“The past two decades have marked a dramatic increase in global financial market volatility,” says Dean Benarroch. “Our new program builds on already established strengths within the Asper School, including award-winning faculty and a strong finance program, to provide our students with skills and knowledge they need to meet the surge in demand for ethical financial services professionals equipped to face heightened financial market risks and operational complexities.”

The Asper Master of Finance is the only program of its kind between Vancouver and Toronto.

Graduates of the Master of Finance holding a CFA designation will be qualified to pursue job opportunities at Financial Services firms including banks, pension funds, insurance companies, investment banks, mutual funds, hedge funds, asset management firms, and brokerage firms.

“There is no doubt in my mind that an individual who has attained the CFA designation is better equipped to be successful in his or her career,” says Timothy E. Burt, founding president, CEO and CIO of Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. “The Asper School of Business is taking what I believe is a necessary leap toward the future of finance. The high level of knowledge and skill needed to enter, succeed and flourish in this extremely complex field cannot be obtained merely through industry experience.”