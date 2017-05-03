Are you a family member living with someone with cognitive impairment or dementia whose behaviours are changing?

May 3, 2017 —

A research team consisting of professors Laura Funk (University of Manitoba), Rachel Herron (Brandon University), and Dale Spencer (Carleton University) are seeking caregivers of family members with cognitive impairment to participate in a study exploring how caregivers respond to and experience behavioural changes in the home.

Note: Your family member does not need an official diagnosis of cognitive impairment or dementia.

Participation is completely voluntary and involves 2 short interviews and 6 weekly diary entries.

Please contact Dr. Rachel Herron (herronr [at] brandonu [dot] ca, or 204 727-9771) to participate, or for more information.