Animal Science building construction starts Oct. 4

October 3, 2017 —

Construction on the Animal Science building starts Wednesday October 4. The contractor will be onsite at 9:00am and will begin physically working on the building sometime between 9:00 and 10:00am. The work will start with the demolition of the exterior pre-case panels and sills, starting on the south elevation of the building.

The work on Wednesday will be a trial for impact of demolition for noise and vibration. If at any time the work generates excessive noise, vibration or has any impact on the interior operations of the building, contact Andrew Sinclair (Andrew [dot] Sinclair [at] umanitoba [dot] ca) or Rob Roy (Rob [dot] Roy [at] umanitoba [dot] ca) so that they can work with the contractor to adjust their construction hours.

For each stage of the project work will rotate around the building on each exterior elevation starting with the demolition: see below demolition schedule.

While on each elevation of the building, the contractor will erect construction fencing on that elevation which will extend 20 to 30 feet from the building to secure the area. This fencing will rotate around the building with the work, so only one building elevation will be closed off at a time. Accommodations will be made for building access on each elevation, so as not to disrupt traffic flow in and out of the building. When work is occurring within the interior courtyard, the courtyard will be secured and not accessible for those days.

The contractor will provide a phasing plan for the work and fencing, which will be shared when received.

Demolition