All roads lead to nationals

September 20, 2017 —

When teams from Alberta roll into town this weekend they will be met by a squad itching to get back on track as they work their way to the post season. The Bison women’s soccer team (1-2-1) will host the Alberta Pandas at Investors Group Field on Saturday, September 23 then will lace up again against the Mount Royal Cougars on Sunday back on their home turf next to the indoor soccer complex. Both matches are at 2pm.

It’s been two years since Investors Group Field was transformed into a headquarters and one of the host sites for the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Earlier this summer, Canada Soccer returned to showcase its national team in an international friendly against Costa Rica, including U of M’s own, Desiree Scott [BA/’16]. With the footy prowess that has graced the turf at Investors Group Field, it’s no wonder why our Bison herd looks forward to an annual match up at the stadium every year – it’s become tradition.

Another tradition head coach Vanessa Martinez Lagunas would like to continue is leading her team into the post season to the final days of competition every year. After a strong finish in their 2016 season, the Bisons are looking ahead as the host team of the 2017 U SPORTS National Championship that comes with an automatic berth. The event will run November 9-12 and tickets are expected to go on sale later this week.

For this weekend’s matches against Alberta, tickets for Saturday are $10 and available at Ticketmaster.ca. For Sunday’s match, tickets are $5 and available at the gate while U of M students, kids 12U and high school students are free for both events.

Visit gobisons.ca for details.