President Campbell gets a surprise visitor, 1977. Source: University Relations & Information Office fonds

140 for 140: Snapshots of Our History – November 2, 2017

Over the course of the University's 140th year, Archives & Special Collections will be sharing 140 historical images of the University of Manitoba

November 2, 2017 — 

Halloween may be over but we're taking a look at some costumes worn on campus from the 1960s-1980s.

Halloween may be over but we’re taking a look at some costumes worn on campus from the 1960s-1980s.

The Miser at a University of Manitoba Open House, 1980.
Source: University Relations & Information Office fonds

The Miser at a University of Manitoba Open House, 1980.
Source: University Relations & Information Office fonds

President Campbell gets a surprise visitor, 1977.
Source: University Relations & Information Office fonds

President Campbell gets a surprise visitor, 1977.
Source: University Relations & Information Office fonds

University Beaux-Arts dance, 1962.
Source: Winnipeg Tribune fonds

University Beaux-Arts dance, 1962.
Source: Winnipeg Tribune fonds

For more photos documenting the UofM’s 140 years, follow UM Archives & Special Collections on FacebookTwitter and Instagram. You can also check out #140for140 on Twitter and Instagram and #UM140 on Twitter and Instagram.

 

