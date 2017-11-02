140 for 140: Snapshots of Our History – November 2, 2017

November 2, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba was first founded on February 28, 1877, becoming the first degree-granting body in Western Canada. Over the course of the University’s 140th year, Archives & Special Collections will be sharing 140 historical images of the University of Manitoba.

Halloween may be over but we’re taking a look at some costumes worn on campus from the 1960s-1980s.

