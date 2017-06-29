140 for 140: Snapshots of our History – June 29, 2017

June 29, 2017 —
The University of Manitoba was first founded on February 28, 1877, becoming the first degree-granting body in Western Canada. Over the course of the University’s 140th year, Archives & Special Collections will be sharing 140 historical images of the University of Manitoba.
These are photos the the University of Manitoba basketball and football teams in the post-war period, 1946-1948 (Faculty of Physical Education and Recreational Studies fonds).
A photograph, dated 1946, of the 1946-1947 University of Manitoba Football Team. A note affixed to the front of the photograph reads: 1st Row - Robertson Mgr., Sanger, Carpenter, Saltzman, Devlin, Lavitt, Chiswell, Caldwell, Corrin, Basvosky, Bernstein, Pollard - Front - Wade / 2nd Row - Hill, Swysten, Bell, Chatto, Klemkew, Fyfe, Pollock (Co Capt), Pollard, Kolisnyk, Ritchie, Donaldson, Wright (Doc) / 3rd Row - Evanson (Line Coach), Lord, Keppron, Lamond, Webb, Crawford, Govan, Daniels (Co Capt), Manning, Killey, Srpingstein (sic), Matthews, Twomey (Coach).
Source: Faculty of Physical Education and Recreational Studies fonds
A photograph, dated February 13, 1948, taken in Saskatchewan at the Western Canadian Intercollegiate Athletic Union tournament, of the University of Manitoba Bisons basketball team. Back row (left to right): Carl Ridd, Roy Williams, Rae Tallin, Pat Twomey, Doug Cannel, Alvin Cromarty, Jay Lucas. Front (left to right): Paul DuVal, Don Reid, Bunky Templin, Clint McFarlane, Mike Spack, Eddie Pollock, Charlie Wade.
Source: Faculty of Physical Education and Recreational Studies fonds
A photograph, dated 1947-1948, of the University of Manitoba Junior Bisonettes basketball team.
Source: Faculty of Physical Education and Recreational Studies fonds
