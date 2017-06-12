Wpg Free Press: Students’ prototype may light up eyes of the blind

June 12, 2017 —

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports:

Science class can be a bit dull for Caleb Turon and Matthew Hewlett.

The Winnipeg Grade 12 students have engineered a prototype that could one day lead to individuals who have acquired blindness trading in their white canes for experimental eyeglasses.

As a result, they’ve been offered the opportunity to work with members of the University of Manitoba’s biomedical engineering department over the summer to develop their research in transcranial direct current stimulation as a visual prosthetic.

The offer came from U of M’s Zahra Moussavi, director of biomedical engineering, following an impressive presentation delivered by the students from Linden Christian School (Turon) and Shaftesbury High School (Hewlett) at the annual research conference of the Canadian Medical and Engineering Association.

They hope their research could lead to individuals benefiting from the special glasses.