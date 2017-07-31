UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Work on your G.P.A. from a unique G.P.S.

Introducing our Travel Study Guide

July 31, 2017 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Turn the world into your classroom with our new Travel Study guide. Take learning to inspirational places and add new textures to your education. Delivered by a variety of faculties, you’re sure to find a Travel Study course that will spark your imagination and create unforgettable memories.

It’s never too early to start dreaming and planning. Have a look at the new guide, and see how your studies can soar.

Your travels start here.

 

Patrick Mcgee

