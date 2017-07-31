Work on your G.P.A. from a unique G.P.S.

July 31, 2017 —

Turn the world into your classroom with our new Travel Study guide. Take learning to inspirational places and add new textures to your education. Delivered by a variety of faculties, you’re sure to find a Travel Study course that will spark your imagination and create unforgettable memories.

It’s never too early to start dreaming and planning. Have a look at the new guide, and see how your studies can soar.

Your travels start here.