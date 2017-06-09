What Does Your Gut Tell You?

June 9, 2017 —

Apparently, your gut can tell you a lot. As you read this, hundreds of bacterial species are swimming inside of you, doing amazing things, living in harmony with each other and you. But there is still a lot we don’t know about gut microbiota.

As part of our Visiting Scholar Program, Dr. Emma Allen Vercoe, from the University of Guelph, will be visiting the University of Manitoba to share discoveries that unlock some of the mysteries of the gut.

From diet, to disease, and agriculture to animal husbandry, the work done in this field is widely influential. Regardless of your professional or educational background, this Visiting Scholar event will deliver intriguing insights.

Discover how health can be enhanced through diets designed for specific microbiota types. Learn how unbalanced environments in the gut (dysbiosis) may be related to a range of issues from regressive (late-onset) autism to colorectal cancer. Explore the ways modern animal husbandry might damage gut microbes.

Listen to what your gut is telling you. Register for the program by calling (204) 474-8800, for this academic opportunity that runs from August 13-15 2017.