UMIndigenous Instagram Challenge – How well do you know your Indigenous campus?

Follow @umanitoba on Instagram on National Aboriginal Day (Wednesday, June 21st) to take part in our challenges and test your UofM Indigenous campus knowledge. One photo will be posted every hour between 9am and 2pm, you must answer the question correctly within the hour to be entered to win the grand prize.

Rules and Regulations

The ‘Do you know your Indigenous UofM?’ Instagram Contest runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST on Wednesday, June 21st on www.instagram.com/umanitoba.

Throughout the day, 6 campus photos will be shared with a question.

To be entered to win, answer the question correctly in the specific post comments within the hour of posting. PRIVATE Instagram accounts must be PUBLIC during the Contest in order to qualify for entry.

All entries during the day of the challenge (within each hour following the post) will be entered to win and a random draw will be made to choose a winner. You may enter once per post, up to 6 times total. The grand prize winner will receive an Indigenous-themed prize package valued at up to $100.

The winner will be drawn by the Marketing and Communications Office. The winner will be notified by Instagram direct message and announced publicly on the account.

Prizes must be picked up from Migizii Agamik/Bald Eagle Lodge during regular business hours.

Contest is open to all residents of Manitoba, but prize must be picked up at the UofM Fort Garry Campus.

They will not be used for commercial purposes. This contest is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Instagram, Inc.

By entering, entrants confirm they are 13+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility, and agree to Instagram’s term of use.