TRIUMF selects U of M’s Digvir Jayas as new Chair of Board of Management

March 13, 2017 —

TRIUMF has announced the recent appointment of Dr. Digvir S. Jayas as Chair of the Board of Management. Jayas is an experienced leader and researcher and has been serving the Board as Vice-Chair since April 2015. His appointment to Chair became effective Nov. 29, 2016.

Jayas currently sits as Distinguished Professor and Vice-President (Research and International) at the University of Manitoba, which has been a TRIUMF member since March 20, 2009. The university has been a key contributor of technology for ARIEL beam separation, the Ultracold Neutron project, the TRINAT Fundamental Symmetries program, and many other TRIUMF projects.

Jayas brings to the position a lengthy and distinguished career in engineering, research, and education. He is the recipient of numerous national and international awards for professional excellence and was inducted as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada in 2009.

Based in Vancouver, TRIUMF is Canada’s national laboratory for accelerator-based science and nuclear and particle physics research.

In the role of Board Chair, Jayas provides strategic direction and operational oversight for the laboratory and its partnerships. Jayas works in close collaboration with TRIUMF Director Dr. Jonathan Bagger in communicating the laboratory’s vision and engaging both member universities and federal agencies to help further TRIUMF’s goals and priority projects such as the completion of its flagship facility, the Advanced Rare Isotope Laboratory (ARIEL).

Jayas resumes chairmanship from Dr. Steven Liss, Vice-Principal (Research) at Queen’s University, who served as Board Chair for two years.

“I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Jayas to the position of Board Chair,” said Bagger. “It is a privilege to work with him, and to have a leader of his calibre representing TRIUMF both here and abroad.”

“TRIUMF is poised to take a global leadership role in research and innovation, and the Board of Management will be integral in executing the shared vision of TRIUMF and its partners,” said Jayas. “I look forward to working with the TRIUMF team and the Board to help the lab realize its full potential as it transitions into this exciting new ARIEL era.”

For a full description of Dr. Jayas’ experience and biography, please visit: http://umanitoba.ca/research/vpri_about.html