Trending: For the week of July 3 – 9

July 3, 2017 —

Here’s what we’re talking about this week:

Happy Canada Day everyone. A reminder that we are closed for the holiday on Monday, July 3rd. A great #umanitoba-tagged shot of one of our many flags flying over campus.

As Canada celebrates its 150th anniversary, it is also a time of much reflection on the past and how we can create a better future – together. President Barnard shares his thoughts.

The new UMSU full-service bike kiosk is officially open on campus. Follow UMCycle on Twitter and Instagram for more!

We are less than a month away from the 2017 Canada Summer Games? Check out #JCG2017 as we count down to July 28th!

