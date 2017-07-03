UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
The Canadian flag flies over the Admin Building, shared on Instagram by @travelling_manitoban

Trending: For the week of July 3 – 9

July 3, 2017 — 

Here’s what we’re talking about this week:

  • Happy Canada Day everyone. A reminder that we are closed for the holiday on Monday, July 3rd. A great #umanitoba-tagged shot of one of our many flags flying over campus.
  • As Canada celebrates its 150th anniversary, it is also a time of much reflection on the past and how we can create a better future – together. President Barnard shares his thoughts.
  • The new UMSU full-service bike kiosk is officially open on campus. Follow UMCycle on Twitter and Instagram for more!
  • We are less than a month away from the  2017 Canada Summer Games? Check out #JCG2017 as we count down to July 28th!

UM Today staff

