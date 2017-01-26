Trending: For the week of January 30 – February 5
January 30, 2017 —
Welcome to ‘Trending’, where each week we share a few things to watch for on social media.
Here’s what we’re talking about this week:
- Winter term is in full swing around here. We loved this introspective shot from the tunnels, this week’s #umanitoba-tagged Instagram favourite.
- Save the dates! February 6th to 10th is International Week. Watch for more at #uminternational.
- There’s always an exciting UofM Bisons event happening on campus. Check out volleyball and hockey games this week & cheer them on at #gobisons!
- Career Month is winding down but there are still a few learning sessions and workshops to help you with career planning. Find out more at #umcareer.
- Love kids and keeping active? Mini U Programs is hiring! Check out their Instagram account to see how much fun they have on the job.
