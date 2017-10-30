UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
This American Life: Things I Mean to Know

October 30, 2017 — 

In Act III of the episode “Things I men to Know”, This American Life tells the story of Inuit seeing the sun rising in a differnt spot on the horizon. It angered astronomers to hear the Earth’s axis tilted without anyone noticing the catastrophic event, yet, sure enough, the sun was seen rising in a differnt spot. 

That’s when the reporter was sent by Resolute residents to speak to U of M Professor Emeritus Waldemar Lehn, the world’s expert on this. He provided the explanation: Novaya Zemlya effect. 

 

