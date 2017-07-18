The Canadian Press: Hersh Wolch, lawyer who acted in several wrongful conviction cases, dies at 77

July 18, 2017 —

As The Canadian Press reported, U of M alumnus Hersh Wolch [B.Comm./1962, LL.B./1965] is being remembered for his influential life and career:

Lawyer Hersh Wolch is being remembered for his sharp intellect and his tireless advocacy in some of Canada’s most prominent wrongful conviction cases.

Wolch, who served as counsel for David Milgaard, Steven Truscott and Kyle Unger, died Monday at the age of 77.

“He had about the biggest heart and the biggest mind you could ever imagine fitting inside one person,” said his son Gavin, a lawyer at the same Calgary firm.

Gavin said he spoke to his father Sunday night and he was preparing for a court case the next morning.

He said his father suffered a heart attack Monday morning and he’s grateful to the staff at the Foothills Medical Centre who did everything they could to save him.

In the week leading up to his death, the elder Wolch spoke at a law conference in Vancouver and was working on winning compensation for Unger for his wrongful conviction.

“He was as vital as you can ever imagine,” said Gavin, who described working with his father for the past four years as a gift.

“I can’t tell you how special it’s been, not just to work with my father, but to work with one of the best advocates the courts have ever seen or will ever see.”

Wolch was the patriarch of a big family, with four daughters and three sons. His wife was Alberta Court of Appeal Justice Sheilah Martin.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at Calgary’s Beth Tzedec synagogue.

Calgary lawyer Greg Rodin articled under Wolch nearly four decades ago and considered him a mentor. They would later work together on the Milgaard and Unger cases.

“Hersh was, in addition to being one of the finest lawyers this country has ever produced, a fine gentleman,” said Rodin.