Sun: Preventative measures like this are just the beginning, says U of M prof

As the Winnipeg Sun reports:

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are increasing safety measures at Investors Group Field in the wake of a violent attack in Edmonton, and a deadly shooting in Las Vegas.

The Winnipeg Football Club confirmed to the Winnipeg Sun on Tuesday it is adding concrete barriers outside Investors Group Field, where the team will play its next game Friday night….

University of Manitoba criminology professor Rick Linden said people should expect such measures to be a new normal.

“The sensitive buildings like defence headquarters and stuff have had those kinds of protections and they’re unfortunately going to become more common throughout cities,” Linden said. “If these kinds of actions keep up I think we may just be looking at the beginning of this.”

Linden argued the safety measures are increasingly more necessary in a world where public attacks are prevalent.

“You really have to react because if you were in a position to have made a decision to do that and you said no or you simply didn’t do it and if something happened here in the near future then you would be held by some to be responsible for it because you didn’t take prudent actions,” Linden said.