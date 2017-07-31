UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Student Social Media Assistant Job Posting – Front & Centre Fridays

July 31, 2017 — 

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Under the guidance of the Marketing Communications Office, the successful candidate will draft strategy for weekly social content highlighting the U of M’s Front and Centre campaign and provide a student perspective on the impact of the campaign
  • Maintain the U of M student voice, to be used consistently in all social media communications
  • Assist with administering social media channels during key time periods, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Identify community events which could benefit from U of M presence and conduct broad community outreach related to the Front and Centre campaign
  • Attend events on- and off-campus, shoot photographs and/or video and put together timely posts to go live on the social media channels
  • Represent the U of M through interactions with students, faculty and staff, alumni and community members on- and off-campus
  • Respond to comments or questions on the social media channels in a timely and professional manner
  • Monitor student conversations on social media and join conversations where appropriate
  • Attend weekly meetings with Marketing Communications Office staff to coordinate efforts and ensure a variety of events and initiatives are covered
  • Maintain weekly office hours for reporting
  • Complete tasks remotely, working on campus and using mobile devices. Specific hours needing to be worked will change from week to week. Manage time and log hours worked/tasks throughout the week
  • Report on remote time and hours
  • Six month term position

REQUIREMENTS

Education:

  • Full time student in Fall and Winter terms

Skills and abilities:

  • Personally active on social media, must have experience with Facebook, Twitter,  Instagram and Snapchat
  • Good understanding of social media best practices and etiquette
  • Creative thinker with the ability to plan and implement strategies
  • Strong written communication skills, excellent grammar and attention to detail
  • Outgoing personality – must be comfortable approaching students, staff and community members
  • Ability to work both independently and with a team
  • Highly visual creative interest with strong photography and video skills
  • Ability to multi-task many small tasks at once
  • Ability to represent the University of Manitoba in a polished and professional way
  • Interest in pursuing a career in marketing and /or communication an asset
  • Must be available to work some hours on Fridays, plus other variable daytimes, evenings and weekends
  • Must have smart phone and/or wifi-enabled mobile device

# of Hires: 2

Inquires: buffy [dot] davey [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

Salary:  $11.66 per hour

Hours Per Week:               10-15hrs

Location Type:  On-Campus

Application Deadline:   Aug 9, 2017 11:59 PM

Please email resume and cover letter outlining qualifications to buffy [dot] davey [at] umanitoba [dot] ca. Applicants may be required to provide a work sample.

 

