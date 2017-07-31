Student Social Media Assistant Job Posting – Front & Centre Fridays
July 31, 2017 —
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Under the guidance of the Marketing Communications Office, the successful candidate will draft strategy for weekly social content highlighting the U of M’s Front and Centre campaign and provide a student perspective on the impact of the campaign
- Maintain the U of M student voice, to be used consistently in all social media communications
- Assist with administering social media channels during key time periods, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Identify community events which could benefit from U of M presence and conduct broad community outreach related to the Front and Centre campaign
- Attend events on- and off-campus, shoot photographs and/or video and put together timely posts to go live on the social media channels
- Represent the U of M through interactions with students, faculty and staff, alumni and community members on- and off-campus
- Respond to comments or questions on the social media channels in a timely and professional manner
- Monitor student conversations on social media and join conversations where appropriate
- Attend weekly meetings with Marketing Communications Office staff to coordinate efforts and ensure a variety of events and initiatives are covered
- Maintain weekly office hours for reporting
- Complete tasks remotely, working on campus and using mobile devices. Specific hours needing to be worked will change from week to week. Manage time and log hours worked/tasks throughout the week
- Report on remote time and hours
- Six month term position
REQUIREMENTS
Education:
- Full time student in Fall and Winter terms
Skills and abilities:
- Personally active on social media, must have experience with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat
- Good understanding of social media best practices and etiquette
- Creative thinker with the ability to plan and implement strategies
- Strong written communication skills, excellent grammar and attention to detail
- Outgoing personality – must be comfortable approaching students, staff and community members
- Ability to work both independently and with a team
- Highly visual creative interest with strong photography and video skills
- Ability to multi-task many small tasks at once
- Ability to represent the University of Manitoba in a polished and professional way
- Interest in pursuing a career in marketing and /or communication an asset
- Must be available to work some hours on Fridays, plus other variable daytimes, evenings and weekends
- Must have smart phone and/or wifi-enabled mobile device
# of Hires: 2
Inquires: buffy [dot] davey [at] umanitoba [dot] ca
Salary: $11.66 per hour
Hours Per Week: 10-15hrs
Location Type: On-Campus
Application Deadline: Aug 9, 2017 11:59 PM
Please email resume and cover letter outlining qualifications to buffy [dot] davey [at] umanitoba [dot] ca. Applicants may be required to provide a work sample.