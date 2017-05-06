Student awarded young woman of distinction award by YMCA-YWCA

May 5, 2017 —

Aly Raposo, an undergraduate student in the women’s and gender studies program in the Faculty of Arts won the Young Woman of Distinction Award from the YMCA-YWCA of Winnipeg. The YMCA-YWCA say the award helps to “recognize the ongoing efforts, dedication and leadership of the strong, talented and selfless women who help shape our society.”

Raposo says of receiving her award, “don’t ever let anyone tell you you can’t do something. Allow defeats, don’t let them defeat us. Women are powerful, if anyone wasn’t convinced of that; they need to meet the wonderful women I did.”

Raposo has served as the women’s representative on the Arts Student Body Council, and was a founding member of the Women’s and Gender Studies Students Association. Janice Dodd, the coordinator of women’s and gender studies refers to Raposo as a “tour de force” saying she “sees what needs to be done and works to bring folks on board to improve our campus.”

Among other endeavours Raposo has undertaken, she was a part of the group that addressed inclusive fitness facilities on campus member of the current Editorial Collective for FAQ Feminist and Queer Review that publishes undergraduate student submissions from across campus.

Next year, Raposo will resume her position as the women’s representative for the student body council, having been re-elected to serve another one year term.