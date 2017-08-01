Seeking applicants for Canada Research Chair

August 1, 2017 —

The Department of Animal Science, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, University of Manitoba is seeking applicants to be nominated for a Tier 2 Canada Research Chair, established by the Government of Canada (www.chairs.gc.ca) to enable Canadian universities to foster world-class research excellence. All Chairs are subject to review and final approval by the CRC Secretariat. If successful at obtaining a CRC, this will be a full-time tenure-track position at the rank of Assistant or Associate Professor, beginning April 2018 or as soon as possible thereafter.

The proposed CRC will advance the University as an innovator in its strategic research theme of Safe, Healthy, Just and Sustainable Food Systems on the national and international research stages, thereby expanding the success realized by the National Centre for Livestock and the Environment. The Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences is one of the most research-intensive Faculties at the University of Manitoba. As such, the successful candidate will be welcomed to a vigorous research environment with ample opportunity to make an immediate impact.

The CRC in Integrative Analyses for Sustainable Food Systems will shape the next generation of evidence-based analyses of food systems by developing new techniques to integrate large data sets including multiple livestock production systems, environmental sustainability and social indicators. The successful candidate will develop novel techniques to integrate this data in a mathematically and socially meaningful way. These systems-level analyses will serve to identify alternative management practices, inform policy related to livestock and the environment, and elevate the adaptive capacity of the sector. The recruit is expected to develop a rigorous, independently funded research program leading collaborations among a diverse team of scientists from agricultural and food systems, as well as social, economic and policy experts, to include research focused on the socio-ecological aspects of food systems.

Applicants must be established scholars with demonstrated potential for becoming world leaders in their research area. The candidate must possess a PhD in animal science, biosystems/ agricultural engineering, mathematics, or environmental science/engineering with expertise in systems modelling and a good understanding of animal and crop production processes. As well, the candidate must have a strong record of publication, national funding and HQP training that demonstrates an active and recognized program in biological systems modeling. They should also have a strong commitment to conducting interdisciplinary research and the ability to develop a stimulating research environment which will attract high caliber graduate students. Rank and salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Complete details and application instructions here. Closing date for applications is Friday September 8, 2017.