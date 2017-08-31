Qualico Bridge to Success Indigenous Orientation
The vibrant Indigenous community here at U of M offers you many opportunities to connect, participate and share your voice both within and outside the classroom.
Check out a range of activities and resources on Sept. 12 during the Qualico Bridge to Success Indigenous Orientation at Fort Garry campus.
All activities are open to the public–everyone is welcome!
Tipi Raising
10 a.m. | University Quad
Assist in the raising of a tipi—one of the dwellings commonly associated with Plains peoples.
Celebration Stations
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | University Quad
Back by popular demand! Meet new people, have fun and learn about the U of M’s Indigenous community at these interactive stations:
- Métis jigging lesson with members of the dance group the Asham Stompers
- Indigenous Trivia / Pop Culture
- Pow Wow Musical Chairs
- Traditional Indigenous Games
- Indigenous Student Groups Meet & Greet
- Louis Riel Institute Dress-up Booth
- Popcorn
#ideclareindigenous Booth
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Migizii Agamik—Bald Eagle Lodge
The U of M has recently renewed its self-declaration process for Indigenous students. Stop by our information booth in Migizii Agamik—Bald Eagle Lodge to learn about the benefits of self-declaring and how to opt-in to our Indigenous Student Newsletter. There will be #ideclareindigenous t-shirts for sale for $10 (cash only) and you’ll have the chance to share your reasons for self-declaring at our #ideclareindigenous photo booth!
Métis Chivaree
Noon | Migizii Agamik—Bald Eagle Lodge
A Métis Chivaree is a noisy celebration or gathering, similar to what we may call a social today. Meet the Indigenous Student Centre staff and other members of the U of M community and enjoy the free lunch sponsored by the Qualico Bridge to Success Program.
For questions about any of these activities, contact the Indigenous Student Centre at isc [at] umanitoba [dot] ca or 204-474-8850.
Stay up to date on events, share your photos and join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram with #UMOrientation and #UMIndigenous.