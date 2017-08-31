August 31, 2017 —

The vibrant Indigenous community here at U of M offers you many opportunities to connect, participate and share your voice both within and outside the classroom.

Check out a range of activities and resources on Sept. 12 during the Qualico Bridge to Success Indigenous Orientation at Fort Garry campus.

All activities are open to the public–everyone is welcome!

Tipi Raising

10 a.m. | University Quad

Assist in the raising of a tipi—one of the dwellings commonly associated with Plains peoples.

Celebration Stations

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | University Quad

Back by popular demand! Meet new people, have fun and learn about the U of M’s Indigenous community at these interactive stations:

Métis jigging lesson with members of the dance group the Asham Stompers

Indigenous Trivia / Pop Culture

Pow Wow Musical Chairs

Traditional Indigenous Games

Indigenous Student Groups Meet & Greet

Louis Riel Institute Dress-up Booth

Popcorn

#ideclareindigenous Booth

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Migizii Agamik—Bald Eagle Lodge

The U of M has recently renewed its self-declaration process for Indigenous students. Stop by our information booth in Migizii Agamik—Bald Eagle Lodge to learn about the benefits of self-declaring and how to opt-in to our Indigenous Student Newsletter. There will be #ideclareindigenous t-shirts for sale for $10 (cash only) and you’ll have the chance to share your reasons for self-declaring at our #ideclareindigenous photo booth!

Métis Chivaree

Noon | Migizii Agamik—Bald Eagle Lodge

A Métis Chivaree is a noisy celebration or gathering, similar to what we may call a social today. Meet the Indigenous Student Centre staff and other members of the U of M community and enjoy the free lunch sponsored by the Qualico Bridge to Success Program.

For questions about any of these activities, contact the Indigenous Student Centre at isc [at] umanitoba [dot] ca or 204-474-8850.

Stay up to date on events, share your photos and join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram with #UMOrientation and #UMIndigenous.