Phys.Org: Scientists find a new way to transform ambient heat into motion in nanoscale devices

October 26, 2017 —

As Phys.Org reports:

A team of scientists have found a new way to transform ambient heat into motion in nanoscale devices – a discovery which could open up new possibilities for data storage, sensors, nanomotors and other applications in the ever-shrinking world of electronics….

Professor Robert Stamps from the University of Manitoba (previously at the University of Glasgow) pointed out that it is the properties of the edges of the assembly that determine the thermal ratchet behavior. “We suspected from the beginning that the boundaries would strongly affect the magnetic ordering and the dynamics.”

It was this idea and proposal of the geometry from Prof. Stamps that eventually led to the intriguing behaviour measured by researchers.