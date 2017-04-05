New Awards to Recognize Graduate Student Support

April 5, 2017 —

The Faculty of Graduate Studies is calling for nominations for three awards that recognize outstanding support provided to graduate students and programs by advisors, faculty member administrators, and support staff. The three awards, two of which are new, will be presented to staff members who consistently go above and beyond their regular duties to support graduate students and graduate programs.

“These awards provide us with an opportunity to recognize the important contributions made by faculty and support staff across the university,” says Todd Mondor, Acting Dean and Vice Provost (Graduate Education), Faculty of Graduate Studies.

Any U of M staff, faculty member, or student may nominate someone who provides exceptional graduate student support. The three awards are: Award for Excellence in Graduate Student Mentoring; Outstanding Administrator Award; and Outstanding Support Staff Award.

The deadline for nominations is Thursday, April 13. For more information regarding the awards and the nomination process, visit the Faculty of Graduate Studies website.

Recipients will be honoured at a spring reception; details will be announced in the coming weeks.