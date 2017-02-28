Networking event for students and potential practicum agencies a success

February 28, 2017 —

Nearly 100 community agencies attended this year’s Field Information Day on February 3, 2017, hosted by the Faculty of Social Work’s Field Education Program in partnership with the Université de Saint-Boniface.

During Field Information Day, over 160 students from the Bachelor of Social Work (B.S.W.) and Pre-Master of Social Work (Pre-M.S.W.) degree programs met and networked with agency representatives from across Winnipeg that offer practicum placement opportunities.

“This event provides an invaluable information gathering opportunity for students and is beneficial to the success of the Field Education Program,” says Kelly Scott, field education coordinator, Faculty of Social Work.

Field education continues to be a crucial component in the B.S.W. and Pre-M.S.W. curriculum, allowing students the ability to integrate classroom learning with hands-on practice experience in the field.

The support and training afforded to students would not be possible without the commitment and contributions of the Program’s numerous field instructors and agency partners, says Scott.

“Their guidance and dedicated efforts truly help to shape our social workers of tomorrow and play a pivotal role in our Field Education Program.”

Contact Kelly Scott [kelly [dot] scott [at] umanitoba [dot] ca] if you are interested in partnering with the Field Education Program.

Special thank you to Field Information Day’s student volunteers: Jessica Cochrane, Carla Kirkpatrick, Amanda Martinson, Leah Wilson, and Heather Young.