MB Co-operator: Managing fusarium can reduce risk

January 18, 2017 —

As the Manitoba Co-operator reports:

Fusarium head blight continues to be a major challenge for Manitoba farmers, but there’s emerging evidence that they may be able to manage around the worst of it.

At the recent Manitoba Agronomists Conference in Winnipeg, Dr. Anita Brûlé-Babel of the department of plant sciences at the University of Manitoba shared a number of management practices that producers can employ to manage the risk of FHB infection.

FHB management is complex and producers need to use all the tools they have available to them. “Variety resistance is not complete and producers need to pay attention to what is going on environmentally, but with resistance and these other management practices they can significantly reduce their risk of FHB,” said Brûlé-Babel.å