Manitoba Wellness Month Challenge promotes health habits in students

January 26, 2017 —

The life of a student can be stressful at the best of times. Between juggling classes, exams, and work and personal life, the risk of burn out is always there.

With that in mind, the Manitoba Wellness Month Challenge is helping students foster positive daily habits to improve their lives. Organized by the Manitoba Medical Students’ Association (MMSA), and running until February 10, the event includes challenges based on four pillars of wellness: nutrition, mental health, physical health and social balance.

“Each week there is a different theme of wellness, and a different set of challenges students must complete,” says Deanna Gigliotti, one of the Wellness Challenge Month organizers. “Challenges range from getting seven hours of sleep and drinking two litres of water, to hanging out with a friend, or bringing a healthy snack for a friend.“

This year’s challenge is being issued to all students in the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences on the Bannatyne campus. Students can organize in teams of four and each week prizes are drawn at random from all teams who complete a minimum of 60 percent of activities. At the end of the month a grand prize will be drawn from teams with over 60 percent participation over the entire month. This year there have been a total of 41 teams registered for the challenge. In addition to team prizes there are also individual prizes throughout the month, as well as individual grand prizes. Prizes include Jets tickets, passes to Thermea, gift cards for Polo Park and more.

Click here to learn more about the Wellness Month Challenge on Bannatyne.